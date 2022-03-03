IAF will demonstrate capabilities at exercise 'Vayu Shakti' in Pokharan

-
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will demonstrate its full spectrum combat and fire capabilities during exercise Vayu Shakti in Pokharan firing range close to the India-Pak border in Rajasthan on March 7.
Around 150 aircraft including Rafale fighter jets will participate in the Vayu Shakti exercise and will demonstrate their fighting skills in the sky.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest in the IAF exercise.
Earlier, this exercise of the IAF took place in 2019.
The IAF conducts firepower demonstration once in three years which is participated by helicopters, fighters, transports, force enablers and support systems. This time, out of 150 aircraft, 109 fighter aircraft including Rafale are going to participate in this exercise. The Air Force has completed preparations for this exercise.
Vice Chief Marshal Sandeep Singh said that in the exercise, fighter aircraft including Jaguar, Rafale, Sukhoi-30, MIG-29, light combat aircraft Tejas, MIG-21 Bison, Hawk 32, M200 will be included. He further said other aircraft like Globe Master C-17 and C-130J Hercules, Chinoque and Mi 17 V5, Mi 35 and Apache will also participate in the exercise. The capabilities of the Akash missile system and Spyder missile system will also be showcased.
The first such demonstration was held by the IAF on July 21, 1953, at the Tilpat range in New Delhi.
Tilpat witnessed the last demonstration of the exercise on March 18, 1989, as the event was later moved to Pokharan.
