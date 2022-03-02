Naveen's death is reflection of NEET's 'shameless face': Kumaraswamy

-
ALSO READ
NEET 2021 result on ntaneet.nic.in: NTA to declare result, merit list soon
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Understand EWS, OBC quota and what SC order means
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
No one confirming on bringing back body: Deceased K'taka student's family
JD(S) to field women candidates in 30-35 seats in 2023 polls: Kumaraswamy
-
The tragic death of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a medical student who was killed in shelling in Ukraine is a reflection of the National Eligibility Entrance Test's (NEET) "shameless face", as it is causing injustice to talented but economically vulnerable rural students in the guise of qualification, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday.
Alleging that NEET was shattering the medical education dreams of the middle class and the poor, in a series of tweets, he said it has become a "death statute" for the parents and students, as higher education is being reserved only for the haves while denying it for the have-nots.
Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 21-year-old medical student from Haveri district in Karnataka was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday.
"Naveen secured 96 percent in SSLC (class 10) and 97 percent in PUC (12th). Even then, he was denied a medical seat in India which is considered as Kashi of Global Education. It is not easy for a rural student to secure such a high percentage. Despite that, the medical seat was denied," the former CM said in a tweet.
"After being denied a medical seat in India, Naveen went to Ukraine to realise his dream and become a medical Doctor. The youngster's death has made India, which is longing to become Vishwa Guru', to question its self conscience. Who is responsible for this?" he asked.
Further stating that dreaming of medical education has become a mirage for the poor and the middle class after introducing NEET, Kumaraswamy said, tutorials have mushroomed, fleecing students. "As many as 99 percent of students who are clearing NEET have got themselves enrolled in these tutorials."
"It is impossible for government college and rural students to clear NEET. Aware of this fact, tutorials are expanding their market and dancing on corpses of students like Naveen. Everyone should raise their voice against NEET, which is meant only to provide higher education to the rich," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU