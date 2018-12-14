IB chief Rajiv Jain, RAW's Anil Dhasmana get six months extension

The chiefs of and and respectively got extensions of six months each on Friday from their two-year terms, which were coming to an end later this month, a order said.

Jain's tenure was to end on December 30 while Dhasmana's was to end on December 29.

The decision to extend the tenure of the two intelligence chiefs by six months was taken due to the forthcoming and the centre wanted a new to take a decision on these key posts, said the officials who know about the decision.

Jain, a 1980-batch IPS from Jharkhand, was appointed on December 30, 2016 for a period of two years.

A recipient of the President's Police Medal, Jain has served in various departments of the IB, including the sensitive Kashmir Desk. He was to the previous NDA government's interlocutor on Kashmir K C Pant when talks were held with separatist leaders like

Dhasmana took over the reins of the R&AW, tasked with gathering external intelligence.

A 1981-batch from the cadre, Dhasmana has been with R&AW for the past 23 years, during which he served in important areas, including the Pakistan Desk.