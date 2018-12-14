JUST IN
Business Standard

SC verdict on Rafale proves Cong has history of telling lies: Raghubar Das

The Supreme Court said that there is no irregularity in the Rafale deal

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das flashes a victory sign after BJP won both the seats of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and other ward commissioners seats during Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) Elections 2018 at BJP Headquarters in Ranchi
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday said the Congress has a "history of telling lies" and the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal is a triumph of truth.

"Finally the truth has come up. The Congress has a history of telling lies and indulging in scams. The truth of Rafale deal has come up---Satyameva Jayate (truth triumphs)," the chief minister of BJP-ruled Jharkhand said in a statement.

The Congress has been alleging that the government had put pressure on Dassault Aviation to select Reliance Defence Limited (RDL) as its offset partner. The government, RDL and Dassault Aviation had rejected the charges.

"The Supreme Court said that there is no irregularity in the Rafale deal. A lie is a lie. It will not become true following repeated spreading of misinformation," Das said.

His statement comes after the apex court dismissed all the petitions seeking a direction to the CBI to register an FIR for alleged irregularities in the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar deal.
First Published: Fri, December 14 2018. 14:20 IST

