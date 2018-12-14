JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC verdict on Rafale proves Cong has history of telling lies: Raghubar Das
Business Standard

SC verdict on Rafale deal excellent, gives clean chit to govt: Attorney Gen

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Letter to BS: Raise retirement age of judges, says Attorney-General

Attorney General K K Venugopal on Friday welcomed as "excellent" the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal case, and said it has given a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government.

"I think a clean chit has been given to the government on Rafale deal," he told reporters on the sidelines of a function to give farewell to Justice Madan B Lokur, who is set to retire on December 30.

"Superme Court judgement on Rafale deal is excellent and I am extremely happy," Venugopal said, adding, "The court has accepted all our arguments".

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the process" warranting setting aside of the contract.
First Published: Fri, December 14 2018. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements