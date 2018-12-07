If Akhlaq was given money, why couldn't Sumit? asks BJP's Sangeet Som

(BJP) leader on Thursday defended the compensation granted to the deceased accused in the Bulandshahr violence and questioned why nobody raised objections to the provision of compensation to Mohammad Akhlaq Saifi, who was lynched in September 2015.

Speaking to reporters here, Som further said that Sumit, who was killed in the clashes that erupted in Bulandshahr recently, should be punished if found guilty.

"Did you question when Akhlaq was given compensation? He was also an accused. If Sumit is guilty, action should be taken against him. All those involved in Akhlaq's death should be punished but remember that cattle carcass was found from his home," he said.

Clashes erupted in Bulandshahr on Monday after cattle carcass was found in the region, which led to agitation by locals demanding the closure of all illegal animal slaughterhouses.

In the protests that ensued, one policeman, Subodh Singh, and Sumit, a civilian, were killed. However, it was later revealed that Sumit was named in the FIR that was lodged post the incident.

had declared a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh earlier this week to the family of Sumit, while the district administration announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.