Ignoring China's actions can cause huge problems later: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the government is clueless on how to handle China, and said ignoring its actions now will cause problems later.
He cited a media report which claimed that in Demchok in Eastern Ladakh, China's tents are still on the Indian side and there is no date yet for talks between core commanders of the two countries.
"GOI is clueless on how to handle China. Ignoring their actions now will cause huge problems in the future," Gandhi said on Twitter.
India and China are involved in a stand-off in Eastern Ladakh since May last year and two countries have been holding talks for de-escalation and disengagement.
Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took a swipe at the prime minister over the matter.
"Show red eyes, Saheb, blow your 56" saheb," he said in a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag #RemoveChinaFromOurLand.
