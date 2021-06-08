IHCL and BACL announce pact for 775-room hotel at Bengaluru airport

-
ALSO READ
Analysts bet on larger players in travel & tourism space post RBI's support
Lodha leads as developers become richer by 26% despite Covid-driven crash
Marriott hotels to add 7 seven new properties in India as visitors check in
The Chambers: Refurbished members-only club at Taj hotel reopens today
Another Day in Paradise: Govt plans mega tourism event in J&K from April 11
-
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced on Tuesday the signing of an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) for a 775-room hotel at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport).
It will be a combination of a 450-room'Vivanta' and a 325-room'Ginger' hotel, the hospitality company said in a statement.
This will be a management contract with BACL to operate another hotel at BLR Airport whereIHCLalready operatesTaj Bangalore.
BACL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited, has been founded to develop the Airport City at BLR Airport as a destination of a mixed- use development, consisting of business, medical and biotech parks, a mall, hospitality, convention and exhibition centres and a central park.
The Airport City will offer leisure, retail, entertainment and hospitality, with a multipurpose concert arena for hosting large conventions and shows, it was noted.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL,Puneet Chhatwal, said: "This new upcoming hotel complex, along with Taj Bangalore, will offer a combined inventory of 1,150 rooms catering to the needs of this dynamic and evolving market."
With the addition of this hotel,IHCLwill have 12 hotels in Bengaluru, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU