IIM Indore student offered Rs 49 lakh annual package to work in India

-
ALSO READ
IIM Indore wraps up final placements with highest package of Rs 49 lakh
IIM-A's 2021 PGPX placements attract highest package of Rs 82 lakh a year
Indore reports 17 dengue cases in single day, tally rises to 139
Indore police seize 16,000 kg of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakhs, 5 held
IIM-Calcutta secures top rank in survey for business schools
-
A student from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has been offered the annual package of Rs 49 lakh by a company to work in India during the placement process, an official said on Sunday. This is the highest annual package offered during this session's final placement at this institute which has seen an 18 per cent rise compared to the last time.
The institute has successfully completed the final placements of 572 participating candidates from the two-year flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP) and the five-year Integrated Program in Management (IPM), an official release said.
Over 180 recruiters, including more than 30 new ones, offered prestigious roles to students of IIM Indore's 2022 batch.
The average package stood at a record-breaking Rs 25.01 lakh, witnessing an increase of 6% as compared to the previous year, the release said.
The top 100 students bagged packages averaging Rs 37.95 lakh and this average for the top 200 students' compensation stands at Rs 32.75 lakh, it said.
The institute's median package also increased by 6.6% to reach a record Rs 24.09 lakh.
The highest package (during the final placement of this session at IIM Indore) offered on the campus was Rs 49 lakh.
At IIM Indore, our endeavour is to be a contextually-relevant business school with world-class academic standards.. The exceptional placement drive we witnessed this year is a result of our constant efforts and hard work, said Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore.
During the placement, the employers who offered the highest 31 per cent job offers to students are from the counselling sector. Besides, 20 per cent of job offers are given in the finance sector, 18 per cent in sales and marketing, 16 per cent in general management and 15 per cent in the information technology and analytics sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU