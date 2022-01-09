Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of on Sunday, police said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Hassanpora village of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

The operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on the security forces, he said.

No casualties have been reported so far, the spokesman added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)