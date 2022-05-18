IMD issues 'orange alert' for Bengaluru, predicts rains for next 4-5 days

-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued Orange alert for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days in the city.
The IMD has also forecasted more rain in the coastal and south interior places with thunder and storms.
The South interior places of the country include Bengaluru, Madikeri, Chikmaglur, Wayanad, Kovalam and many other cities of Southern India.
Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD had predicted widespread rainfall in South India, due to a cyclonic circulation that lay over Kerala and neighbouring states in the lower and middle tropospheric levels and a north-south trough running from west Vidarbha to north Kerala in lower tropospheric levels.
"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema during next five days," IMD said in a series of Tweets.
"Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next three days and isolated heavy for subsequent two days," it added.
During the late hours on Tuesday, the department had also predicted light to moderate rain over some parts of Telangana.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the weather forecasting agency announced the further advancement of the Southwest monsoon into the parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea.
