IMD predicts enhanced rainfall over east, central India till Jan 14

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned of an enhanced rainfall, thunderstorms activity over east and adjoining central India till January 14.
"The confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is very likely over the east and adjoining central India during next 4-5 days. Under the influence of above systems, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region till Tuesday and there would be dry weather for subsequent 3-4 days," the IMD bulletin said.
Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha till January 14; isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh during next two days and decrease thereafter, the IMD said.
"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on January 11 and 13; isolated thunderstorms with lightning/hail is very likely over Vidarbha on January 13; Chhattisgarh on January 11; Jharkhand, Bihar & Gangetic West Bengal on 11; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim & Telangana on 12 and over Odisha on January 11 & 13."
The IMD has also forecasted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during January 11-13 and isolated to scattered rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on January 12 & 13.
Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and thundershower is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Telangana during next 4-5 days while isolated thunderstorms with lightning/hail is also very likely over Telangana on January 12 and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Telangana on January 13.
The IMD also said that under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood at lower & mid tropospheric levels, isolated light rainfall and thundershower over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 4-5 days.
Precipitation for 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday:
Himachal Pradesh: Kandaghat - 8 cm; Dharampur, Solan, Paccjhad - 7 cm each; Rajgarh, Bharmaur, Khadrala, Kasauli, Sangraha, Shimla Airport, Sirmaur - 6 cm each; Arki, Naina Davi, Baldwara, Jattom Barrage, Sindernagar, Nahan - 5 cm each; Banjar, Kothi, Sarahan, Shimla, Mandi, Rampur, Karsog, Gohar, Manali - 4 cm each.
Madhya Pradesh: Pawai (Dist Panna) 6 cm, Venkatnagar (Dist Anuppur) 6 cm, Gonour (Dist Panna) 4 cm, Buxwaha (Dist Chhatarpur) 4 cm.
Uttar Pradesh: Bijnor, Moradabad - 6 cm each, Amroha - 5 cm, Nakur - 4 cm, Chitrakoot - 4 cm.
Haryana: Yamuna Nagar, Panchkula - 5 cm each, Ambala - 4 cm, Chandigarh - 3 cm.
Uttarakhand: Dehradun - 3 cm.
Isolated hailstorms had occurred over Vidarbha.
