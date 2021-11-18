IMD issues red alert; Chennai, nearby areas prepare for heavy rainfall

Following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chennai, the various parts of the city received heavy rainfall on Thursday.

As per IMD, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall due to the low pressure around the coast on Thursday.

The weather forecasting agency had earlier predicted that the coastal region of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in the southern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh-- Rayalaseema and adjoining areas of north Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours.

"Intense rainfall has begun over coastal Tamil Nadu since early hours of today" tweeted tweeted.

The Low-Pressure Area (LPA) over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay now lies as a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay off north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts, informed.

"It is very likely to intensify into a Depression during the next 12 hours," said

The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

"As Rough to Very Rough Sea conditions are also very likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts, Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas till 19th November morning," said IMD in an official statement.

