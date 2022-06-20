IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai; predicts very heavy rains till June 21

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an 'orange alert' to Mumbai and for very heavy rainfall till June 21.

The orange-colour coded warning for on June 20-21 was issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the said.

The has four-colour coded alerts, namely green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert) and red (warning).

