IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai; predicts very heavy rains till June 21

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an 'orange alert' to Mumbai and Thane for very heavy rainfall till June 21.
The orange-colour coded warning for heavy rains on June 20-21 was issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the IMD said.
The IMD has four-colour coded alerts, namely green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert) and red (warning).
