IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi as heatwave may return on Wednesday

The mercury is most likely to rise in the national capital as India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heat wave conditions to return in the region from Wednesday.
According to the IMD, the city will see mainly clear sky on Wednesday with the maximum temperature hovering around 40 degree Celsius.
Meanwhile, it was a hot day in Delhi on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 39.5 degree Celsius being recorded at the Safdarjung monitoring station.
The maximum temperature at other areas of Delhi was Ayanagar 40, Lodhi Road at 38.7, Palam at 39.4, Ridge at 39.5, Jafarpur at 40, Mungeshpur 40, Najafgarh 40.9, Pitampura 39.6, and Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar 37 degrees Celsius.
As per IMD update at 8.30 p.m., the city was having a relative humidity of 53 per cent.
Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 157 for PM10, or 'moderate' and 62 for PM2.5 or 'satisfactory'. Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matter.
