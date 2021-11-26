IMD warns of heavy rains in TN for next 4-5 days, NDRF on standby

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon: 113 dead, 100 missing in Maharashtra; IMD issues alerts for MP
How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
Check IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11, Southampton weather forecast here
IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts in Vidarbha; warns of heavy rains
Heavy rains lash Mumbai; authorities gear up in view of IMD's alert
-
Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy to very heavy rainsfall on Friday, leaving areas in several districts inundated.
As many as 21 districts have declared holidays for educational institutions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of further heavy rains in several parts of the state including Chennai for the next 4-5 days.
The IMD predicted that a cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts, and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over Tamil Nadu coast and south coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower levels, and under their influence, heavy rain will be lashing Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep for the next 4-5 days.
Squally wind, around 60kmph, is likely over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and along and offsSouth Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday and Saturday.
Weather Department also warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai and Nagapattinam districts as well as in delta districts of the state. The IMD also predicted that the entire Tamil Nadu coast will get heavy rains.
State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran said: "Heavy rains are predicted by the IMD and other weather agencies and two companies of National Disaster Response Force are kept ready at Chengalpattu and one in Kancheepuram."
The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has geared up for all eventualities based on the warning from the Met Department and IMD, he told media persons.
Police, in a statement, said that all the district police superintendents were given directives from the police headquarters on the possibilities of heavy rains. Fire and Rescue personnel are also gearing up for any eventuality.
--IANS
aal/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU