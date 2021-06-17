WTC final: IND vs NZ playing 11, weather forecast and head-to-head stats

-
ALSO READ
IND vs NZ schedule, time, squad, pitch report, prize money for WTC final
BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final and England test series in UK
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand makes six changes in its playing 11
ENG vs NZ 1st Test playing 11: England's Bracey, Robinson to make debut
-
India and New Zealand will clash with each other in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting June 18, at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Ahead of the IND vs NZ final, there has been a buzz about the playing 11s of both the teams and Southampton weather. The forecast for the five days of play is not encouraging, but the weather forecast in Southampton has been improving by each passing day.
IND vs NZ final prize money, WTC playing conditions, Follow-on rule
India vs New Zealand WTC Final playing 11 prediction
The English weather conditions play a pivotal role in the selection of playing 11s by the teams as overcast skies help seamers, while spinners might come into play on Day 4 and 5. India has picked two spinners in its squad and given the batting prowess of Ravindra Jadeja, Indian team management would go with five bowlers to unsettle the New Zealand’s strong bowling line-up.
India tentative playing 11 for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari/ R Ashwin/Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma Jasprit Bumrah.
Check IND vs NZ latest news updates here
New Zealand, on the other hand, would be fretting over the selection of its lone spinner Ajaz Patel in its playing 11. Kiwis would be tempted to pick four seamers in its playing 11 as the Indian batting line-up struggled playing pacers in overcast conditions.
New Zealand tentative playing 11 for WTC final: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel.
Top batsmen in ICC WTC 2019-21
IND vs NZ head to head in Tests
- Overall matches: 56
- India won: 21
- New Zealand won: 12
- Drawn: 26
IND vs NZ WTC final: Southampton weather forecast
According to the UK met office website, there is a yellow warning of thunderstorm on Day 1 of India vs New Zealand WTC final at Southampton. However, it has been observed that Southampton weather conditions have been improving from last few days.
IND vs NZ: Top Indian bowler in WTC
WTC final: Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad for WTC final: Virat Kohli (captain) Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Md Shami Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari.
New Zealand squad for WTC final: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Matt Henry.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor