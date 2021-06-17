WTC final: IND vs NZ playing 11, weather forecast and head-to-head stats

India and New Zealand will clash with each other in the (WTC) final, starting June 18, at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Ahead of the IND vs NZ final, there has been a buzz about the playing 11s of both the teams and Southampton weather. The forecast for the five days of play is not encouraging, but the in Southampton has been improving by each passing day.

The English weather conditions play a pivotal role in the selection of playing 11s by the teams as overcast skies help seamers, while spinners might come into play on Day 4 and 5. India has picked two spinners in its squad and given the batting prowess of Ravindra Jadeja, Indian team management would go with five bowlers to unsettle the New Zealand’s strong bowling line-up.

India tentative playing 11 for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari/ R Ashwin/Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami,

New Zealand, on the other hand, would be fretting over the selection of its lone spinner Ajaz Patel in its playing 11. Kiwis would be tempted to pick four seamers in its playing 11 as the Indian batting line-up struggled playing pacers in overcast conditions.

New Zealand tentative playing 11 for WTC final: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel.

IND vs NZ head to head in Tests



Overall matches: 56

India won: 21

New Zealand won: 12

Drawn: 26

According to the UK met office website, there is a yellow warning of thunderstorm on Day 1 of WTC final at Southampton. However, it has been observed that Southampton weather conditions have been improving from last few days.

India squad for WTC final: (captain) Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Md Shami Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, (wk), Umesh Yadav,

New Zealand squad for WTC final: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult,





