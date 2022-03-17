In a first since border stand-off, Chinese FM plans to visit India soon

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit India soon, a first high profile visit from since border stand-off in Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

However, it is learnt that Wang's visit to India is being worked out.

Meanwhile, neither the Chinese embassy in Delhi nor the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed the proposed visit formally.

This will be the first high profile and physical meeting between the leaders of both countries after Galwan clash and the beginning of the border stand-off that started in May 2020.

The key objective of Wang's visit is to restart physical engagement and also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS meet to be hosted by Beijing later this year.

It is pertinent to mention that India- stand-off at border is still continuing as multiple rounds of military and diplomatic discussions did not reap results. India has called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all friction points.

Earlier, the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on March 11, 2022.

India and China agreed to maintain the security and stability along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector during the 15th round China-India Corps Commander Level talks, said the Indian Army Spokesperson.

The two countries carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on January 12, 2022, for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

India and China have been holding talks on the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff.

The talks held till now have resulted in the resolution of the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas.

According to the sources, both sides will now focus to achieve a resolution of balance at friction areas.

Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature.

India also highlighted that India-China relationship are going through a very difficult phase and made it clear to Beijing that peace and tranquillity at border are the basis for good bilateral relations.

