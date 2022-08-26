JUST IN
In a first, Supreme Court to live steam proceeding of CJI's court
Jharkhand in turmoil: What does the law say on holding an office of profit?
Jammu and Kashmir witnesses two more tremors, 11 in last four days
Jaishankar holds talks with Argentine president; discusses trade ties
Vidyanidhi scheme extended for kids of agricultural labourers: CM Bommai
Cowhide transport does not amount to contravention of UP cow act, says HC
Twitter, IRCTC representatives to appear before Parliamentary panel today
Fund allocation for railway projects in North-East rises by 254% in 8 years
Maharashtra to amend NDPS Act to make it more stringent, says Fadnavis
Anubrata Mondal case: Bengal lawyers seek transfer of matter outside state
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Warm morning in Delhi; strong winds likely during daytime, predicts IMD
Business Standard

In a first, Supreme Court to live steam proceeding of CJI's court

For the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court on Friday will live stream proceedings

Topics
Supreme Court | CJI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

For the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court on Friday will live stream proceedings.

The proceeding of the bench headed by CJI N V Ramana will be live streamed through a webcast portal. Incumbent Ramana is to demit office Friday.

Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Hon'ble Chief Justice' Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on August 26, 2022, 10:30 A.M. onwards shall be lives streamed through the NIC webcast portal," a notice said.

The top court in 2018 had allowed live streaming of court proceedings of cases of constitutional and national importance, saying this openness was like "sunlight" which is the "best disinfectant".

It had said as a pilot project, only a specified category of cases which are of constitutional or national importance and are being argued before a constitution bench, should be live streamed.

Attorney General K K Venugopal had earlier suggested that live streaming of important cases in the Chief Justice's court can be started on a pilot basis.

The Attorney General had said the process can be adopted in other court rooms depending on the success of the pilot project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 11:07 IST

`
.