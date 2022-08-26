Cowhide transport does not amount to contravention of UP cow act, says HC

-
ALSO READ
CM Adityanath receives death threat on UP police's WhatsApp helpline
Fatehpur: 7 vets deputed to treat DM's cow, officer calls it 'conspiracy'
Over 50 cattle die at cow shelter in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh CM orders probe
Yogi Adityanath discusses strategy for Rajya Sabha in BJP working committee
Stay at guesthouses, not hotels: UP CM Adityanath tells ministers
-
The Allahabad High Court has observed that the transport of cowhide does not amount to the contravention of provisions of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.
The observation was made by Justice Mohammad Aslam On August 17 allowing a criminal revision application filed by Manjeet Tanwar against a November 11, 2021, order of the chief judicial magistrate, Agra, rejecting the release of a vehicle allegedly used to transport cowhide.
On March 24, 2021, acting on information that a truckload of cowhide was being transported from Rajasthan's Dhaulpur to Agra, the police stopped the vehicle near Saiyan and seized it.
The High Court held that since transportation of cowhide is not specifically prohibited under the UP Cow Slaughter Act, the special magistrate, Agra, has the jurisdiction to decide over the release of the vehicle in question.
It directed the chief judicial magistrate, Agra, to pass appropriate order on the release application of the applicant within a month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 08:57 IST