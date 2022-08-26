JUST IN
Biden to attend groundbreaking of Intel's $20 bn Ohio semiconductor plants
Jharkhand in turmoil: What does the law say on holding an office of profit?
Business Standard

Jammu and Kashmir witnesses two more tremors, 11 in last four days

Two more tremors jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as 11 tremors occurred in the union territory during the last four days

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | earthquakes

IANS  |  Jammu 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Two more tremors jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as 11 tremors occurred in the union territory during the last four days.

Data revealed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded two tremors in J&K on Friday.

First tremor measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 3.28 a.m. with latitude 33.17 degrees north and longitude 75.57 degrees east.

The epicentre was 3.5 kms north-east of Doda town. The depth was 5 kms inside the earth's crust.

The NCS data said the second tremor measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.07 a.m. with latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east.

The epicentre was 10 kms north of Doda and the depth was 10 kms inside the earth.

With two tremors occurring on Friday, 11 earthquake shocks have been recorded in J&K during the last four days.

--IANS

sq/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 10:36 IST

