Yogi govt launches crackdown against Mafia, criminals; starts double attack
Business Standard

In favour of constructive dialogue, diplomacy between India, Pak: US

"We support diplomacy between India and Pakistan to resolve, again, another set of longstanding disputes. We are a partner," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said

Topics
Pakistan  | India | diplomacy

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Ned Price
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price (Photo: Reuters)

The United States supports a constructive dialogue and meaningful conversation between India and Pakistan, the Biden administration said Thursday reiterating that it's for New Delhi and Islamabad to decide on the nature of that dialogue.

The US is ready to play its role if they agree, it added.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, in response to a question, refused any meditating role for the US for talks between India and Pakistan.

"Because these are decisions for the countries themselves. If they agree on a particular role for the United States, the United States is prepared to, as a partner to both countries, support that process in any way that we responsibly can, Price told reporters at a news conference.

"Analysts believe that the United States has the power and authority to mediate between the two partners. Pakistan and India are partners of yours, so why don't you just mediate? he was asked.

"Ultimately, it is not for the United States to determine the modalities or the way in which India and Pakistan engage one another. What we support is constructive dialogue, meaningful diplomacy between India and Pakistan, in the first instance to resolve longstanding conflicts," Price said.

The United States, he said, supports constructive dialogue. "We support diplomacy between India and Pakistan to resolve, again, another set of longstanding disputes. We are a partner. We are willing to support that process in any way that they deem appropriate. But ultimately, these are decisions that India and Pakistan themselves are going to have to make, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 08:29 IST

