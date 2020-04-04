In pics: From politicians to common man, Indians practice social distancing

Social distancing has been stressed on repeatedly ever since the coronavirus
outbreak the entire country in late January.
Here's a look at how people from different walks of life are practising social distancing at a time when the number of Covid-19 patients in the country has gone beyond the 2000-mark.
1 / 9
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
chairs a meeting of Group of Ministers (GoMs) to review the measures undertaken to fight COVID-19, in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI
2 / 9
Police personnel distribute masks among homeless people who are taking refuge at a sports complex during the nationwide lockdown
in the wake of coronavirus
pandemic, in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI
3 / 9
4 / 9
Police personnel distribute food among the needy during a nationwide lockdown
in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, outside New Delhi Railway Station. Photo: PTI
5 / 9
Children maintain social distance as they stand in a queue for food at a relief camp, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Patna.
Photo: PTI
6 / 9
People maintain social distance as they read holy scriptures sitting outside their homes during lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, in Amritsar.
Photo: PTI
7 / 9
People stand in a queue to buy milk at a shop during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mathura.
Photo: PTI
8 / 9
Homeless people take refuge at a sports complex during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
9 / 9
Volunteers serve food to the needy during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Patna.
Photo: PTI
