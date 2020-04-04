JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19: Govt curbs exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
Business Standard

PM shares Vajpayee's poem to remind people to light diyas on Sunday night

Modi urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or torches for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

Press Trust of India 

modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video clip of BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee reciting his famous poem, to remind people to light up lamps on Sunday night to show the country's "collective resolve" to fight coronavirus.

"Aao diya jalayen" (come let's light the lamp), Modi tweeted.

"Aao phir se diya jalayen" is an iconic poem by the former prime minister.

In the brief clip, Vajpayee is seen reciting the poem from a stage.

Modi had on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

 
First Published: Sat, April 04 2020. 14:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU