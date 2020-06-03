In pics: Mumbai on high alert as Cyclone Nisarga is set to make landfall

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister of Maharashtra said people living in flimsy homes near the shore were being evacuated to safer places before the cyclone makes its scheduled landfall on June 3.



“Slum-dwellers... in low-lying areas have been instructed to evacuate,” he said in a message posted by his office on Twitter.



In Maharashtra’s Palghar district alone, more than 21,000 villagers were being evacuated, local media reported, citing officials.