Gilead prices Covid-19 drug remdesivir at $2,340 in developed nations
In pics: Popular Chinese apps that India banned amid border dispute

TikTok has responded to ban, saying it has not shared any information of Indian users with any foreign governments, including the Chinese government

India China border row | Chinese goods boycott

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

TikTok, video sharing platform

India is the biggest driver of Bytedance's TikTok app installations, accounting for 611 million lifetime downloads, or 30.3% of the total, app analytics firm Sensor Tower said in April. Monthly active Indian users (as of May): 99.9 million Alternative: Instagram

SHAREit, file sharing app

Monthly active Indian users (as of May): 111.5 million Alternative: Files Go (for Android)

UC Browser, web browser

Monthly active Indian users (as of May): 64 miillion Alternative: Chrome, Mozilla Firefox

SHEIN, fashion retail app

Monthly active Indian users (as of May): 2.5 million Alternative: Myntra, Jabong, AJIO, et al

Club Factory, fashion retail app

Monthly active Indian users (as of January): 100 million+ Alternative: Pricee 

Weibo, microblogging app

Alternative: Tumblr, Facebook

CamScanner, scanning app

Alternative: Microsoft Lens

WeChat, messaging app

Among other apps that have been banned are Tencent's WeChat, which has been downloaded more than 100 million times on Google's Android, Alibaba's UC Browser and two of Xiaomi's apps. Monthly active Indian users (as of May): 2.9 million Alternative: WhatsApp, Messenger (Facebook)

Clash of Kings, gaming app

Alternative: Clash of Clans

Xender, file sharing app

Monthly active Indian users (as of May): 100 million+ Alternative: Files Go (for Android)


First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:32 IST

