In pics: Popular Chinese apps that India banned amid border dispute

TikTok, video sharing platform
India is the biggest driver of Bytedance's TikTok app installations, accounting for 611 million lifetime downloads, or 30.3% of the total, app analytics firm Sensor Tower said in April. Monthly active Indian users (as of May): 99.9 million Alternative: Instagram
SHAREit, file sharing app
Monthly active Indian users (as of May): 111.5 million Alternative: Files Go (for Android)
UC Browser, web browser
Monthly active Indian users (as of May): 64 miillion Alternative: Chrome, Mozilla Firefox
SHEIN, fashion retail app
Monthly active Indian users (as of May): 2.5 million Alternative: Myntra, Jabong, AJIO, et al
Club Factory, fashion retail app
Monthly active Indian users (as of January): 100 million+ Alternative: Pricee
Weibo, microblogging app
Alternative: Tumblr, Facebook
CamScanner, scanning app
Alternative: Microsoft Lens
WeChat, messaging app
Among other apps that have been banned are Tencent's WeChat, which has been downloaded more than 100 million times on Google's Android, Alibaba's UC Browser and two of Xiaomi's apps. Monthly active Indian users (as of May): 2.9 million Alternative: WhatsApp, Messenger (Facebook)
Clash of Kings, gaming app
Alternative: Clash of Clans
Xender, file sharing app
Monthly active Indian users (as of May): 100 million+ Alternative: Files Go (for Android)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU