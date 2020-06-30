Thunderstorm, rain likely Delhi, NCR, says India Meteorological Department

-
ALSO READ
Rain brings relief to Australia from bushfires, but new challenge crops up
In pics: When the national capital experiences dust storm, followed by rain
Delhi set to experience coldest day in 119 years on Monday, says IMD
Above normal temperatures in Delhi-NCR likely to dip after June 20: IMD
Cold wave in Delhi-NCR end, temperature to remain normal till Jan 6: IMD
-
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted thunderstorm with rain in parts of Delhi and NCR.
"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over few places of Southwest, South Delhi, Jhajjar (Haryana), Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," IMD said in weather update issued at 5.23 am.
Earlier, IMD had predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' in the city on June 29.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU