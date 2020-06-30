JUST IN
Thunderstorm, rain likely Delhi, NCR, says India Meteorological Department

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted thunderstorm with rain in parts of Delhi and NCR.

A man walks during the rain at Jama Masjid in New Delhi. Photo: ANI
"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over few places of Southwest, South Delhi, Jhajjar (Haryana), Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," IMD said in weather update issued at 5.23 am.

Earlier, IMD had predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' in the city on June 29.

