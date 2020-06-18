Deaths not in vain to befitting reply: Modi's warning to China in pictures

The PM assured the citizens that the sacrifice of the soldiers killed in the attack will not be in vain. “For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is of the utmost importance," he added. PM Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing, also observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash.