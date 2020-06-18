Deaths not in vain to befitting reply: Modi's warning to China in pictures

Befitting reply
In his first remarks on the border clash between India and China in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India wants to have peace with its neighbouring countries but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated. He has also called for an all-party meeting on Friday to further discuss the situation.
Deaths not in vain
The PM assured the citizens that the sacrifice of the soldiers killed in the attack will not be in vain. “For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is of the utmost importance," he added. PM Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing, also observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash.
Courage displayed by soldiers
Despite being outnumbered by the Chinese troop, Indian soldiers struck back at their adversary. Praising their display of courage, Modi said the country will be proud to know that they died after they killed their adversaries. According to one estimate by the army, Col Santosh and his men have either killed or critically injured over 40 Chinese soldiers including a commander of the People’s Liberation Army.
Government’s stand
Modi did spell out his stance on row with China and was determined for retaliation if any nation tries to jeopardise the India's sovereignty.
DoT's move
Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed state-owned BSNL and MTNL to exclude Chinese gearmakers from supplying 4G telecom equipment.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU