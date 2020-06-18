JUST IN
Militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama
Business Standard

Deaths not in vain to befitting reply: Modi's warning to China in pictures

PM assured the nation that the sacrifice of the soldiers will not be in vain

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Befitting reply

Befitting reply
1 / 5
Photo: ANI

In his first remarks on the border clash between India and China in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India wants to have peace with its neighbouring countries but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated. He has also called for an all-party meeting on Friday to further discuss the situation.

Deaths not in vain

Deaths not in vain
2 / 5
Photo: ANI

The PM assured the citizens that the sacrifice of the soldiers killed in the attack will not be in vain.  “For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is of the utmost importance," he added. PM Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing, also observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash.

Courage displayed by soldiers

Courage displayed by soldiers
3 / 5
Photo: ANI

Despite being outnumbered by the Chinese troop, Indian soldiers struck back at their adversary.  Praising their display of courage, Modi said the country will be proud to know that they died after they killed their adversaries. According to one estimate by the army, Col Santosh and his men have either killed or critically injured over 40 Chinese soldiers including a commander of the People’s Liberation Army. 

Government’s stand

Government's stand
4 / 5
Photo: ANI

Modi did spell out his stance on row with China and was determined for retaliation if any nation tries to jeopardise the India's sovereignty. 

DoT's move

DoT's move
5 / 5
 

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed state-owned BSNL and MTNL to exclude Chinese gearmakers from supplying 4G telecom equipment.


First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 10:06 IST

