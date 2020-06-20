In pics: Mukesh Ambani 9th among top-10 richest men. Who are the others?

# 10. Larry Page
#9. Mukesh Ambani
With the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries (RIL) crossing the Rs 11-trillion mark on Friday, its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has become the ninth richest billionaire globally on the Forbes Real-time Billionaires List with a net worth of $64.6 billion. Real time net worth: $64.6 billion Source: Reliance Industries Country: India
#8. Amancio Ortega
Amancio Ortega is one of the cofounders of Inditex, clothing mammoth known for its Zara fashion chain, making him the wealthiest clothing retailer in the world. Ortega owns about 60 per cent of Madrid-listed Inditex, which has 8 brands, including Massimo Dutti and Pull & Bear, and 7,500 stores around the world. Real time net worth: $65.8 billion Source: Zara Country: Spain
#7. Larry Ellison
Larry Ellison co founded Oracle, a computer software firm in 1977. However, he gave up his role as a CEO in 2014 but continues serving as chairperson of the board and chief technology officer. Real time net worth: $68.9 billion Source: Oracle Country: United States
#6. Steve Ballmer
Joined Microsoft as employee No. 30 in 1980, Steve Ballmer became the high-wattage CEO of Microsoft, leading the company from 2000 to 2014. Real time net worth: $68.9 billion Source: Microsoft Country: United States
#5. Warren Buffett
One of the greatest investors of all time, Warren Buffett runs Berkshire Hathaway, which owns more than 60 companies, including insurer Geico, battery maker Duracell and restaurant chain Dairy Queen. Interesting fact, Buffett first bought stock at age 11 and first filed taxes at age 13. Real time net worth: $71.4 billion Source: Berkshire Hathaway Country: United States
#4. Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook at Harvard in 2004 and took the social network public in May 2012 and still owns about 15 per cent of the stock. Recently, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Zuckerberg’s philanthropy and advocacy arm, announced to help quadruple the Bay Area's Covid-19 testing capacity. Real time net worth: $87.9 billion Source: Berkshire Hathaway Country: United States
#3. Bernard Arnault & family
Bernard Arnault runs an empire of 70 brands including big names like Louis Vuitton and Sephora. In November 2019, LVMH, world's largest luxury-goods company bought American jeweler Tiffany & Co for $16.2 billion, believed to be the biggest luxury brand acquisition ever. Real time net worth: $103.2 billion Source: LVMH Country: France
#2. Bill Gates
Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates own the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world's largest private charitable foundation which announced to spend $300 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic, funding treatment, detection and vaccines. Gates has sold much of his stake in Microsoft, owning just over 1 per cent of shares currently and have invested in a mix of stocks and other assets. Real time net worth: $108.7 billion Source: Microsoft Country: United States
#1. Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos owns an 11.1 per cent stake of his e-commerce colossus Amazon, which he founded in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. Between March and April 2020, amid the pandemic, the tech giant said it hired 175,000 additional workers. Real time net worth: $160.1 billion Source: Amazon Country: United States
