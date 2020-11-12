In pictures: Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' launched

The launch
Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' was launched on Thursday at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock.
The submarine
Union Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik launched the fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' of Project 75 in Arabian sea waters at Mazagon Dock, in Mumbai through video conferencing today.
Kalvari-class
Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built as part of Indian Navy's Project-75.
Capabilities
These submarines can undertake missions like anti- surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance, an official said.
INS Kalvari was launched in 2017 followed by Khanderi, Karanj and Vela
On the occasion, Vice Admiral R B Pandit, Western Naval Command Chief, said: "I expect Vagir will be commissioned in a year's time. We have two Kalvari-class submarines already operational in Navy. We will be happy to receive the balance four in a very quick time."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU