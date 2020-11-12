JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena dies due to Covid-19 infection
Business Standard

In pictures: Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' launched

Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' was launched on Thursday at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock

Topics
Scorpene submarines | Indian Navy

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The launch

The launch
1 / 5
 

Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' was launched on Thursday at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock.

The submarine

The submarine
2 / 5
 

Union Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik launched the fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' of Project 75 in Arabian sea waters at Mazagon Dock, in Mumbai through video conferencing today.

Kalvari-class

Kalvari-class
3 / 5
Photo: Twitter

Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built as part of Indian Navy's Project-75. 

Capabilities

Capabilities
4 / 5
 

These submarines can undertake missions like anti- surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance, an official said.

INS Kalvari was launched in 2017 followed by Khanderi, Karanj and Vela

INS Kalvari was launched in 2017 followed by Khanderi, Karanj and Vela
5 / 5
 

On the occasion, Vice Admiral R B Pandit, Western Naval Command Chief, said: "I expect Vagir will be commissioned in a year's time. We have two Kalvari-class submarines already operational in Navy. We will be happy to receive the balance four in a very quick time."


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, November 12 2020. 14:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.