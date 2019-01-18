JUST IN
In pictures: Highlights from Republic Day Parade 2019 rehearsal at Rajpath

The Navy tableau at the Republic Day celebrations will showcase models of the state-of-the-art assets such as MiG-29K multi-role fighter aircraft, a Kolkata-class ship and a Kalvari-class submarine

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Army personnel showcase their skills during the rehearsal

1 / 10
 

 

Camel mounted Border Security Force contingent marches at Rajpath

2 / 10
 

 

Indian Air Force personnel take a break

3 / 10
 

 

A marching contingent of Sikh Light Infantry Regiment

4 / 10
 

 

Central Reserve Police Force personnel rehearse for the upcoming parade

5 / 10
 

 

A 144-strong marching contingent fronted by a naval officer and 3 sub-lieutenants will also walk down Rajpath

6 / 10
 

 

Assam Rifles women soldiers rehearse for the upcoming Republic Day parade 

7 / 10
 

 

Tanks (T-90 'Bhishma') seen during the rehearsal at Rajpath

8 / 10
 

 

Army daredevils showcase their skills

9 / 10
 

 

Indian Coast Guard personnel march during the rehearsals

10 / 10
 

 


First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 12:05 IST

