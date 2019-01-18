In pictures: Highlights from Republic Day Parade 2019 rehearsal at Rajpath

Army personnel showcase their skills during the rehearsal
Camel mounted Border Security Force contingent marches at Rajpath
Indian Air Force personnel take a break
A marching contingent of Sikh Light Infantry Regiment
Central Reserve Police Force personnel rehearse for the upcoming parade
A 144-strong marching contingent fronted by a naval officer and 3 sub-lieutenants will also walk down Rajpath
Assam Rifles women soldiers rehearse for the upcoming Republic Day parade
Tanks (T-90 'Bhishma') seen during the rehearsal at Rajpath
Army daredevils showcase their skills
Indian Coast Guard personnel march during the rehearsals
