Petrol, diesel rates rise slightly in Delhi, Mumbai after revision in crude

-
ALSO READ
Diesel at record high of Rs 69.46 a litre, petrol inches towards Rs 78 mark
Petrol@Rs 86.72! Fuel prices rise for 10th day in a row; check rates here
From now, dealers won't need govt nod for sale, purchase of fuel in Gujarat
Fuel prices: Petrol witnesses marginal drop, diesel continues upward march
Petrol rates up by 21 paise, now costs Rs 91.34 in Mumbai, Rs 84 in Delhi
-
Fuel prices witnessed a marginal rise on Friday.
Petrol price in New Delhi saw an increase of 08 paise and is now retailing at Rs 70.55 per litre, while the price of diesel was hiked by 19 paise to be sold at Rs 64.97 per litre.
Meanwhile, petrol prices in Mumbai saw an increase of 07 paise to be sold at Rs 76.18 per litre, while diesel is being sold 20 paise higher at Rs 68.02 per litre.
On Thursday, petrol and diesel were retailing at Rs 70.47 and Rs 64.78 per litre, respectively, in Delhi, while in Mumbai, a litre of petrol cost Rs. 76.11 per litre after an increase of 14 paise. On the other hand, diesel witnessed a rise in price by 20 paise in Mumbai and was sold at Rs 67.82 per litre.
The rise in prices comes amidst the revision of global crude oil prices owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU