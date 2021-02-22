In pics: Strict measures in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases and deaths

India on Monday reported a net increase of 4,421 to take its count of active cases past the 15,000 mark, at 150,055. The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 4,421 on Monday, compared with 2,507 on Sunday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (4519), Punjab (136), Karnataka (58), Madhya Pradesh (57), and Delhi (46). The Indian states and UTs with the worst-case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.22%), Maharashtra (2.47%), and Gujarat (2.20%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.

Randeep Guleria stressed the importance of vaccination, which he said is essential in India's fight against the "Herd immunity is something that is going to be very, very difficult to achieve and it is something one should not really think of in practical terms... because the variant strains and varying immunity with times can lead to a chance where people may have reinfection or get the infection again," he said.

Curfew would be enforced in the district between 11 pm to 5 am from Monday (February) till further orders in view of the rise in Covid-19. Those not wearing masks will be fined Rs 1,000, while marriage functions, which seem to be a factor behind the spike, will require police permission and that too with just 100 in attendance. Essential services such as hospitals, milk supply etc will not be covered in the night curfew.

Due to the spike in the cases in the past few days, Amravati district in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region will be placed under a week-long lockdown from 8 pm on February 22 till 8 am on March 1. During the lockdown, all shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, will remain shut along with the government and private educational institutions, private coaching classes, training schools. People can buy items of daily need from 9 am to 5 pm. Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks will remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes etc will not be permitted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, all political, religious and social gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday. In his televised address, he also said that political agitations will not be allowed for the next few days as they attract the crowd. "The pandemic is raising its head in the state again, but whether this is a second wave will be known in eight to 15 days," he said.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor