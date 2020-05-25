In pics: Subdued Eid celebrations across the country amid the pandemic

Here's how Eid-ul-Fitr, also know as Eid, the auspicious festival which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, was celebrated across the country in shadow of coronavirus pandemic
1 / 6
A member of Muslim community offers Eid-ul-Fitr
namaz outside Jama Masjid, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Old Delhi. Photo: PTI
2 / 6
Jama Masjid lights up on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, in Old Delhi. Photo: PTI
3 / 6
Muslims offer Eid-ul-Fitr
prayers at a mosque, during the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, at Sonamura near Indo- Bangla border 45km from Agartala. Photo: PTI
4 / 6
Muslims visit a market to shop on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. Photo: PTI
5 / 6
Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the Eid-ul-Fitr
festival, during ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, in old Delhi. Photo: PTI
6 / 6
People offering prayer on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Photo: PTI
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU