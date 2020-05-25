In pics: Subdued Eid celebrations across the country amid the pandemic

JUST IN
Here's how Eid-ul-Fitr, the auspicious festival which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, was celebrated across the country in the shadow of coronavirus pandemic

Eid-ul-Fitr

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

Here's how Eid-ul-Fitr, also know as Eid, the auspicious festival which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, was celebrated across the country in shadow of coronavirus pandemic 

1 / 6
A member of Muslim community offers Eid-ul-Fitr namaz outside Jama Masjid, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Old Delhi. Photo: PTI

 

 

2 / 6
Jama Masjid lights up on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, in Old Delhi. Photo: PTI

 

 

3 / 6
Muslims offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at a mosque, during the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, at Sonamura near Indo- Bangla border 45km from Agartala. Photo: PTI

 

 

4 / 6
Muslims visit a market to shop on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. Photo: PTI

 

 

5 / 6
Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, during ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, in old Delhi. Photo: PTI

 

 

6 / 6
People offering prayer on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Photo: PTI

 


First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 12:09 IST

