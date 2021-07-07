In pictures: Actor Dilip Kumar leaves behind a legacy to cherish forever

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98 today
He had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital due to various age-related ailments. In June, Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs
A tweet post by his wife Saira Banu just two days ago
Two days ago, a tweet post by his wife Saira Banu, from the official Twitter account of Kumar asked his fans to pray for the actor so that he is discharged from the hospital "soon." "We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha'Allah he is healthy and discharged soon," the tweet read.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of the legendary actor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, saying he will be remembered as a cinematic legend and his passing away is a loss to our cultural world. "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. "His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," he added.
The multiple-award-winning actor's career spanned over more than five decades
Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, he began his acting career with the screen name, Dilip Kumar. Kumar did his first film 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944 and his last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film "Qila". During the golden era of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar charmed millions of hearts with his performance in more than 65 films.
'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar leaves behind a legacy to cherish forever
Kumar, also known as 'tragedy king' for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as 'Mughal-e-Azam' and 'Devdas' Dilip Kumar holds the record for winning the maximum number of Filmfare awards. His scintillating performance in 'Jugnu' in the year of Indian Independence, 1947, won hearts, making the film his first major hit. The news of his demise has left a void in the hearts of many.
