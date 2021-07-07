In pictures: Actor Dilip Kumar leaves behind a legacy to cherish forever

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, saying he will be remembered as a cinematic legend and his passing away is a loss to our cultural world. " Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. "His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," he added.

Two days ago, a tweet post by his wife Saira Banu, from the official Twitter account of Kumar asked his fans to pray for the actor so that he is discharged from the hospital "soon." "We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha'Allah he is healthy and discharged soon," the tweet read.

