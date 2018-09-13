JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Isro gears up for a full fledged commercial launch on September 16
Business Standard

In pictures: From iPhone XS to iPhone XR and Watch Series 4

The phone's price starts at Rs 76,900. Price of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max starts at Rs 99,900 and 109,900, respectively. The iPhone XR is the cheapest model in the iPhone 2018 range of smartphones

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

1 / 6
 

The iPhone XS, right, and XS Max are displayed side to side during an event to announce new products at Apple headquarters Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif. | Photo: Reuters

 

2 / 6
 

A demonstration of the newly released Apple products is seen following the product launch event in Cupertino. | Photo: Reuters

 

3 / 6
 

Chief Operating Officer of Apple Tim Cook, speaks about the new Apple Watch Series 4 at an Apple Inc product launch in Cupertino. | Photo: Reuters

 

4 / 6
 

A demonstration of the newly released Apple iPhone XR is seen following the product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2018.  | Photo: Reuters

 

5 / 6
 

A demonstration of the newly released Apple Watch Series 4 is seen following the product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2018.  | Photo: Reuters

 

6 / 6
 

Schiller Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XR at an Apple Inc product launch in Cupertino.  | Photo: Reuters


First Published: Thu, September 13 2018. 14:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements