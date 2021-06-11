In pictures: How first monsoon rains disrupted normal life in Mumbai

Rain Fury
1 / 10
A view of heavy traffic on Western Express Highway during heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on June 9, causing flooding on roads and rail tracks and disrupting suburban train services as the south-west monsoon arrived in the city.
'Red Alert'
2 / 10
A view of waterlogged Millan subway during heavy rainfall in Mumbai
The weather department also issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places there.
NDRF teams deployed
3 / 10
Traffic police personnel stop commuters due to waterlogged at Andheri Subway during heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Fifteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been positioned in various parts of Maharashtra in view of the prediction of heavy rains in certain parts of the state, the force chief said on June 10.
Traffic Woes
4 / 10
Commuters make their way during heavy rain, near Oberoi Mall at Goregaon Mumbai
Water-logging
5 / 10
A bus tussles to pass through the logged water as the city observes heavy rain on June 9, in Mumbai
Train Services Affected
6 / 10
Trains are stuck in waterlogged railway tracks between Sion railway station and GTB Nagar railway station, in Mumbai
Transport Services Disrupted
7 / 10
People go past the stuck bus in the logged water as the city observes heavy rain, in Mumbai
Rain Walk
8 / 10
People commute through a waterlogged area during rainfall, in Mumbai
Inspection
9 / 10
Mumbai
Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits the Hindmata area to inspect the BMC Work how pumping machines work to clear the water
Submerged Bus
10 / 10
A view of a submerged bus due to waterlogging amid heavy rains, in Mumbai
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU