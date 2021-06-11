In pictures: How first monsoon rains disrupted normal life in Mumbai

JUST IN
Business Standard

May received the second highest rainfall in 121 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monthly report

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rain Fury

Rain Fury
1 / 10
A view of heavy traffic on Western Express Highway during heavy rainfall in Mumbai

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on June 9, causing flooding on roads and rail tracks and disrupting suburban train services as the south-west monsoon arrived in the city.

'Red Alert'

'Red Alert'
2 / 10
A view of waterlogged Millan subway during heavy rainfall in Mumbai

The weather department also issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places there.

NDRF teams deployed

NDRF teams deployed
3 / 10
Traffic police personnel stop commuters due to waterlogged at Andheri Subway during heavy rainfall in Mumbai

Fifteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been positioned in various parts of Maharashtra in view of the prediction of heavy rains in certain parts of the state, the force chief said on June 10.

Traffic Woes

Traffic Woes
4 / 10
Commuters make their way during heavy rain, near Oberoi Mall at Goregaon Mumbai

 

Water-logging

Water-logging
5 / 10
A bus tussles to pass through the logged water as the city observes heavy rain on June 9, in Mumbai

 

Train Services Affected

Train Services Affected
6 / 10
Trains are stuck in waterlogged railway tracks between Sion railway station and GTB Nagar railway station, in Mumbai

 

Transport Services Disrupted

Transport Services Disrupted
7 / 10
People go past the stuck bus in the logged water as the city observes heavy rain, in Mumbai

 

Rain Walk

Rain Walk
8 / 10
People commute through a waterlogged area during rainfall, in Mumbai

 

Inspection

Inspection
9 / 10
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits the Hindmata area to inspect the BMC Work how pumping machines work to clear the water

 

Submerged Bus

Submerged Bus
10 / 10
A view of a submerged bus due to waterlogging amid heavy rains, in Mumbai

 


First Published: Fri, June 11 2021. 13:29 IST

.