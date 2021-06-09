Mumbai receives heavy rainfall as monsoon advances over Maharashtra

-
Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday with the advance of the monsoon in the state.
The city has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday night.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded rainfall in Santacruz at 50.4 mm and in Colaba at 65.4 mm.
"Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is June 10 every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai.
The IMD in a tweet said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra and is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha, and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days.
Earlier on Monday, IMD warned of heavy rains during four days from June 9 to 12 in all districts in the Konkan, including the Mumbai metropolitan areas.
