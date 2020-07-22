In pictures: Heavy rains lead to water-logging at several places in Delhi

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning

Women use an umbrella to protect themselves from the showers but fail to don masks to save themselves from Covid

Rain led to water-logging and disruption of traffic movement at several parts of the city

Two people cycle their way through the downpour in New Delhi

A vendor covers his cart and holds an umbrella to protect himself from heavy rainfall

Vehicles make their way through waterlogged Rani Jhansi flyover after heavy rainfall

A rickshaw puller covers himself with a plastic sheet for protection from rain

Rains caused traffic snarls at several parts of the national capital on Tuesday too