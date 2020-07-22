JUST IN
In pictures: Heavy rains lead to water-logging at several places in Delhi

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning, leading to water-logging and disruption of traffic movement at several places

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning

1 / 8
 

 

Women use an umbrella to protect themselves from the showers but fail to don masks to save themselves from Covid

2 / 8
 

 

Rain led to water-logging and disruption of traffic movement at several parts of the city

3 / 8
 

 

Two people cycle their way through the downpour in New Delhi

4 / 8
 

 

A vendor covers his cart and holds an umbrella to protect himself from heavy rainfall

5 / 8
 

 

Vehicles make their way through waterlogged Rani Jhansi flyover after heavy rainfall

6 / 8
 

 

A rickshaw puller covers himself with a plastic sheet for protection from rain

7 / 8
 

 

Rains caused traffic snarls at several parts of the national capital on Tuesday too

8 / 8
 

 


First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 17:46 IST

