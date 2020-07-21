In pictures: Flooding in Assam, Bihar and Uttarakhand displaces millions

An aerial view of flooded Bind Toli area along the banks of River Ganga following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Patna

A road connecting Krisnai to Nepalikhuti washed away by floodwater, in Goalpara Disrict

National Disaster Respond Force (NDRF) personnel rescue villagers from flood-affected areas, in Goalpara district

A woman sits on a table inside her house submerged in flood water in Patna

Congress MPs and opposition leaders staging a sit in demonstration demanding release of central fund for the flood affected Assam, in Guwahati

A view of a flooded village in Guwahati

A view of floodwater creating disaster after heavy rainfall in Munsyari region, in Pithoragarh

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visiting the flood affected Bamkhata-Kenduguri road and nearby areas in Barpeta

A fisherman throws his fishing net in the flooded water of river Brahmaputra, in Guwahati

Children take shelter on a boat after their house is partially submerged at Sonitpur, in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributing ex-gratia cheque of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of flood victims at Jhargaon under Mayong Revenue Circle at Morigaon district, in Guwahati

Houses can be seen submerged in the flood-affected area, in Nagaon District