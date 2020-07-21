JUST IN
In pictures: Flooding in Assam, Bihar and Uttarakhand displaces millions

The floods in Assam have affected 24 districts, causing damages to 1,09,600.53 hectares of crop area and affecting over 2.4 million people in the state

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

An aerial view of flooded Bind Toli area along the banks of River Ganga following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Patna

A road connecting Krisnai to Nepalikhuti washed away by floodwater, in Goalpara Disrict

National Disaster Respond Force (NDRF) personnel rescue villagers from flood-affected areas, in Goalpara district

A woman sits on a table inside her house submerged in flood water in Patna

Congress MPs and opposition leaders staging a sit in demonstration demanding release of central fund for the flood affected Assam, in Guwahati

A view of a flooded village in Guwahati

A view of floodwater creating disaster after heavy rainfall in Munsyari region, in Pithoragarh

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visiting the flood affected Bamkhata-Kenduguri road and nearby areas in Barpeta

A fisherman throws his fishing net in the flooded water of river Brahmaputra, in Guwahati

Children take shelter on a boat after their house is partially submerged at Sonitpur, in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributing ex-gratia cheque of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of flood victims at Jhargaon under Mayong Revenue Circle at Morigaon district, in Guwahati

Houses can be seen submerged in the flood-affected area, in Nagaon District

Children take shelter on a boat after their house is partially submerged under floodwaters in a flooded area at Sonitpur, in Guwahati on Sunday.
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 09:41 IST

