In pictures: Flooding in Assam, Bihar and Uttarakhand displaces millions

An aerial view of flooded Bind Toli area along the banks of River Ganga following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Patna
A road connecting Krisnai to Nepalikhuti washed away by floodwater, in Goalpara Disrict
National Disaster Respond Force (NDRF) personnel rescue villagers from flood-affected areas, in Goalpara district
A woman sits on a table inside her house submerged in flood water in Patna
Congress MPs and opposition leaders staging a sit in demonstration demanding release of central fund for the flood affected Assam, in Guwahati
A view of a flooded village in Guwahati
A view of floodwater creating disaster after heavy rainfall in Munsyari region, in Pithoragarh
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visiting the flood affected Bamkhata-Kenduguri road and nearby areas in Barpeta
A fisherman throws his fishing net in the flooded water of river Brahmaputra, in Guwahati
Children take shelter on a boat after their house is partially submerged at Sonitpur, in Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributing ex-gratia cheque of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of flood victims at Jhargaon under Mayong Revenue Circle at Morigaon district, in Guwahati
Houses can be seen submerged in the flood-affected area, in Nagaon District
