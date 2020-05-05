In pictures: Life in Gurugram after partial easing of Covid-19 lockdown

On the first day of easing of restrictions under the third phase of lockdown, millennium city saw people on the road coming back more freely without any questioning by policemen and commercial movement is relatively back. The city had closed down on March 21 itself, four days prior to the lockdown, but opened up on May 4 partially during the non-curfew hours. The despair on the faces of labourers walking and some working people was still written large on their faces. The upscale Galleria Market had its bookstore Bahrisons opened even as its fountain in central vista was shut. A photo feature by Jyoti Mukul captures life in on the first day of partial easing.



Iconic boat-shaped building 1 / 7 The iconic boat-shaped building one of the first DLF buildings to come up in at the entry of Cyber City faced empty roads Awareness campaign bill board 2 / 7 “Keep Distance,” says a Covid-19 awareness campaign bill board of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram in Cyber City A road outside a DLF building 3 / 7 A road outside a DLF building housing Ericssion, General Electric and Standard Chartered offices only has a Zomato delivery boy zip past to beat the beginning of curfew hours that start at 7 p.m. and end 7 a.m. Empty roads near a sign board 4 / 7 A sign board directing to the office of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, the apex coordinating agency for civic bodies, headed by chief minister Manohar Lal, in Sector 44 A shut Indigo office 5 / 7 The shut Indigo office that also houses their training centre next to the Taj in Sector 44 Gulab from Palamu district in Jharkhand 6 / 7 Gulab from Palamu district in Jharkhand at the construction site of GMDA’s underpass regrets being in the city. He boarded one of the last trains that left Daltonganj station on March 20. Work on the site restarted mid-April Social distancing markings at a shop in Gurugram 7 / 7 A shop that sells party accessories had markings for three for social distancing. Two workers at the shop that opened May 4 had sold birthday party merchandise for a two-year old and an artificial hair wig for a school project till 5.30 p.m..