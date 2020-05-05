In pictures: Life in Gurugram after partial easing of Covid-19 lockdown

Iconic boat-shaped building
Awareness campaign bill board
A road outside a DLF building
Empty roads near a sign board
A shut Indigo office
Gulab from Palamu district in Jharkhand
Social distancing markings at a shop in Gurugram
Topics
Coronavirus | Gurugram | Lockdown
Jyoti Mukul |
On the first day of easing of restrictions under the third phase of national lockdown, millennium city Gurugram saw people on the road coming back more freely without any questioning by policemen and commercial movement is relatively back. The city had closed down on March 21 itself, four days prior to the national lockdown, but opened up on May 4 partially during the non-curfew hours. The despair on the faces of labourers walking and some working people was still written large on their faces. The upscale Galleria Market had its bookstore Bahrisons opened even as its fountain in central vista was shut. A photo feature by Jyoti Mukul captures life in Gurugram on the first day of partial easing.
