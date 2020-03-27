Medical entrance examination NEET postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

-
ALSO READ
Rural sector stressed as Covid-19 disrupts supplies, spikes unemployment
Neuberg Diagnostics starts Covid-19 testing at its Chennai laboratory
Covid-19: Mars Wrigley calls for steps to ease disruptions during lockdown
DoT asks telcos to list spectrum needs as data demand surges in lockdown
Covid-19: Challenging times ahead for domestic steel industry, says Icra
-
The Union HRD Ministry on Friday postponed the national medical entrance exam, NEET, in view of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), whose marks are used for admission in colleges across the country, was scheduled for May 3.
The HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) postponed the exam in view of the three-week lockdown as well as pending board exams for a few subjects.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: It's clear that we have entered recession, says IMF chief
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said the decision has been taken to avoid any inconvenience to students and parents who have to travel to different centres across the country to write the exam.
"In view of hardships faced by both parents and students in view of the covid-19 epidemic, the NEET exam scheduled on May 3 has been postponed, NTA Director General Vineet Joshi said.
He said, "We are hopeful that we would get back to normal situation relatively soon but for now various concerned ministries and examination boards are examining the scenario to evaluate situation that might necessitate any changes in schedule.
"As of now, the examination is proposed to be held in last week of May. Exact dates will be announced later after assessing the situation," Joshi said.
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of positive coronavirus cases climbed to 724, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The government has announced a countrywide lockdown till April 14 to contain the spread of coronavirus.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus lockdown: Indian Navy flies 60,000 masks from Delhi to Goa
Meanwhile, Vidyamandir classes, which provides coaching for engineering and medical entrance exams, is conducting its National Admission Test (NAT) online on Sunday.
AIFF to hold Masters Programme exam online due to COVID-19 pandemic
The All India Football Federation has decided to hold its Masters Football Management programme entrance examination scheduled for Sunday online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first set of entrance examination was conducted on February 23 across the country while the second set will be held on March 29.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU