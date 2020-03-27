Medical entrance examination NEET postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The Union HRD Ministry on Friday postponed the medical entrance exam, NEET, in view of the countrywide due to the outbreak, officials said.

The Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), whose marks are used for admission in colleges across the country, was scheduled for May 3.

The HRD Ministry's Testing Agency (NTA) postponed the exam in view of the three-week as well as pending board exams for a few subjects.





Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said the decision has been taken to avoid any inconvenience to students and parents who have to travel to different centres across the country to write the exam.

"In view of hardships faced by both parents and students in view of the covid-19 epidemic, the NEET exam scheduled on May 3 has been postponed, NTA Director General Vineet Joshi said.

He said, "We are hopeful that we would get back to normal situation relatively soon but for now various concerned ministries and examination boards are examining the scenario to evaluate situation that might necessitate any changes in schedule.

"As of now, the examination is proposed to be held in last week of May. Exact dates will be announced later after assessing the situation," Joshi said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of positive cases climbed to 724, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The government has announced a countrywide till April 14 to contain the spread of



Meanwhile, Vidyamandir classes, which provides coaching for engineering and medical entrance exams, is conducting its National Admission Test (NAT) online on Sunday.

AIFF to hold Masters Programme exam online due to COVID-19 pandemic

The All India Football Federation has decided to hold its Masters Football Management programme entrance examination scheduled for Sunday online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first set of entrance examination was conducted on February 23 across the country while the second set will be held on March 29.