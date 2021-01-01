JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Human Interest

Proud of DRDO's achievements in building Atmanirbhar Bharat: Rajnath Singh
Business Standard

In pics: This is how India celebrated New Year amid coronavirus pandemic

Here's how different cities celebrated New year eve in India

Topics
New Year | New Year Eve | New Year Specials

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gulmarg

Gulmarg
1 / 11
A group of tourists writes new year greetings on snow on the eve of New Year in Gulmarg

 

Mumbai

Mumbai
2 / 11
Girls click a selfie wearing facemasks of New Year 2021 at Taj Hotel in Mumbai

 

Kolkata

Kolkata
3 / 11
A tram decorated for spreading awareness about Covid-19, on the occasion of New Year's eve in Kolkata

 

New Delhi

New Delhi
4 / 11
Singer Daler Mehndi sings with ITBP jawans at a new year special programme, in New Delhi

 

Varanasi

Varanasi
5 / 11
Priests perform Ganga Arti on the occasion of New Year's eve at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi

 

Panaji

Panaji
6 / 11
Tourists enjoying at Calangute beach on the occasion of new year's eve in Panaji

 

Ranchi

Ranchi
7 / 11
Youths display a syringe with the theme to welcome 2021 as new year wishes, in Ranchi

 

Shirdi

Shirdi
8 / 11
Devotees waiting in queue to offer prayers to Sai Baba on the occasion of new years' eve in Shirdi

 

Puri

Puri
9 / 11
Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created sand art on the occasion of New Year at Golden Beach in Puri

 

Lucknow

Lucknow
10 / 11
People gathered at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah zoological garden on the eve of new year celebration, in Lucknow

 

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad
11 / 11
People fix a giant kite decorated with new year poster to welcome the 2021 at a kite market, in Ahmedabad

 


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, January 01 2021. 11:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.