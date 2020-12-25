JUST IN
In pictures: Christmas celebrations across the nation

Christmas, also known as the 'Feast day of Christ', is celebrated on December 25 every year. The day marks the birthday of Jesus Christ

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Bhopal

Bhopal
1 / 15
Archbishop Leo Cornelio performs rituals during Christmas celebrations at St Francis Assissi Cathedral Church, Bhopal

 

Mumbai

Mumbai
2 / 15
Doctors and Medical staff dressed up as Santa Claus organised a Christmas party for the children at Wadia Hospital, Mumbai

 

West Bengal

West Bengal
3 / 15
The country's oldest Bandel Church founded in 1599 was decorated but closed on the occasion of Christmas due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in Hoogly

 

Patna

Patna
4 / 15
Christians lightning candles at the Catholic Church on the occasion of the Christmas festival, in Patna on Friday.

 

Bengaluru

Bengaluru
5 / 15
St. Mary's Basilica Church gets ready on the eve of Christmas festival, in Bengaluru

 

Tezpur

Tezpur
6 / 15
Christian devotees receive sacred bread on the occasion of Christmas, at Don Bosco Catholic Church, Tezpur

 

Kolkata

Kolkata
7 / 15
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during Christmas celebrations at a Church in Kolkata on Friday

 

Guwahati

Guwahati
8 / 15
Christian devotees receive sacred bread on the occasion of Christmas, at St Joseph Church at Don Bosco at Panbazar in Guwahati

 

Thane

Thane
9 / 15
People visit St John the Baptist Church on the eve of the Christmas festival, in Thane

 

Lucknow

Lucknow
10 / 15
People lighting the candle at St Joseph's Cathedral on the eve of the Christmas celebration in Lucknow

 

Kochi

Kochi
11 / 15
St. George Forane Church in Kochi illuminated on Christmas eve

 

Srinagar

Srinagar
12 / 15
Choir singing Christmas carols at International Convention Centre on the banks of Dal Lake on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas celebrations organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, in Srinagar

 

Ranchi

Ranchi
13 / 15
Children hold placards as a person dressed as Santa Clause waves his hands on the eve of Christmas in Ranchi

 

Mumbai

Mumbai
14 / 15
People buy decorative items ahead of Christmas at Bandra in Mumbai

 

Kolkata

Kolkata
15 / 15
An illuminated view of Park street ahead of Christmas festival, in Kolkata

 


First Published: Fri, December 25 2020. 17:00 IST

.