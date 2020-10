Any Indian can now buy land in Kashmir: Explained in six key points

Mainstream political parties in the union territory said the move was akin to putting the erstwhile state up 'for sale'. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said this was 'unacceptable' as not even basic protections that are available in other states have been granted to the people of the union territory. Noting that even basic requirements of domicile have been removed with the obvious intention of "altering the character of" the region, he said the "Centre has completely put JK for sale".

In a 111-page notification in Hindi and English, the Ministry of Home Affairs made several changes to the land laws, including one that allows use of agricultural land for setting up facilities of public purpose. The most important amendment has been made in the Development Act that deals with disposal of land with the Centre omitting the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the law.

