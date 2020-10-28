JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Human Interest

Arunachal Pradesh reports 81 new coronavirus cases, 1 fresh fatality
Business Standard

Any Indian can now buy land in Kashmir: Explained in six key points

The BJP says it will open the 'floodgates of development' and mark the beginning of a new era of progress and prosperity in the union territory

Topics
Article 370 | Jammu and Kashmir | Jammu and Kashmir government

PTI & BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

'Floodgates of Development'

'Floodgates of Development'
1 / 6
 

The Centre has cleared the decks for people from across the country to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir by amending several laws. The BJP said it will open the 'floodgates of development' and mark the beginning of a new era of progress and prosperity in the union territory.

The Changes

The Changes
2 / 6
 

In a 111-page notification in Hindi and English, the Ministry of Home Affairs made several changes to the land laws, including one that allows use of agricultural land for setting up facilities of public purpose. The most important amendment has been made in the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with disposal of land with the Centre omitting the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the law.

Rules and Exemptions

Rules and Exemptions
3 / 6
 

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters that the amendments do not allow transfer of agricultural land to non-agriculturists. However, there are several exemptions given in the Act which enable transfer of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes, including setting up of educational and healthcare facilities.

'Up for sale'

'Up for sale'
4 / 6
 

Mainstream political parties in the union territory said the move was akin to putting the erstwhile state up 'for sale'. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said this was 'unacceptable' as not even basic protections that are available in other states have been granted to the people of the union territory. Noting that even basic requirements of domicile have been removed with the obvious intention of "altering the character of" the region, he said the "Centre has completely put JK for sale".

Criticism

Criticism
5 / 6
 

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said it was a step to 'disenfranchise' the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "Yet another step that's part of GOI's nefarious designs to disempower & disenfranchise people of JK. From the unconstitutional scrapping of Article 370 to facilitating loot of our natural resources and finally putting land in JK up for sale," she tweeted.

Background

Background
6 / 6
 

Before the repeal of Article 370 and Article 35-A in August last year, non-residents could not buy any immovable property in Jammu and Kashmir. The latest changes have paved the way for non-residents to buy land in the union territory.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, October 28 2020. 12:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.