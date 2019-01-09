In pictures: Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg's visit to India

received ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

1 / 10

India, to closely collaborate on Sustainable Development Goals, ocean economy, combating terror

2 / 10

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg paid floral tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, Rajghat

3 / 10

The two countries also signed an MoU for holding an India- Ocean Dialogue

4 / 10

India seeks Norwegian partnerships to support its key initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Clean India': President Ram Nath Kovind

5 / 10

India, Pakistan 'big countries' to reduce tension among themselves: Norwegian PM

6 / 10

Raisina Dialogue: Can't let global trade rivalry dominate, says Norwegian PM

7 / 10

India, work in cooperation on UN Security Council reforms & terrorism: PM Modi

8 / 10

The Norwegian PM : 'I am excited to be in India. We hope for good friendship & partnership with India'

9 / 10

The Norwegian PM : 'I am excited to be in India. We hope for good friendship & partnership with India'