In pictures: Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg's visit to India

Norwegian PM Erna Solberg received ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan
India, Norway to closely collaborate on Sustainable Development Goals, ocean economy, combating terror
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg paid floral tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, Rajghat
The two countries also signed an MoU for holding an India-Norway Ocean Dialogue
India seeks Norwegian partnerships to support its key initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Clean India': President Ram Nath Kovind
India, Pakistan 'big countries' to reduce tension among themselves: Norwegian PM
Raisina Dialogue: Can't let global trade rivalry dominate, says Norwegian PM
India, Norway work in cooperation on UN Security Council reforms & terrorism: PM Modi
The Norwegian PM : 'I am excited to be in India. We hope for good friendship & partnership with India'
