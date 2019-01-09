JUST IN
Bharat bandh today: BEST buses off roads, Odisha schools shut; 10 updates
In pictures: Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg's visit to India

Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg received ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in national capital on Tuesday

Norwegian PM Erna Solberg received ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

India, Norway to closely collaborate on Sustainable Development Goals, ocean economy, combating terror

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg paid floral tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, Rajghat

The two countries also signed an MoU for holding an India-Norway Ocean Dialogue

India seeks Norwegian partnerships to support its key initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Clean India': President Ram Nath Kovind

India, Pakistan 'big countries' to reduce tension among themselves: Norwegian PM

Raisina Dialogue: Can't let global trade rivalry dominate, says Norwegian PM

India, Norway work in cooperation on UN Security Council reforms & terrorism: PM Modi

The Norwegian PM : 'I am excited to be in India. We hope for good friendship & partnership with India'

The Norwegian PM : 'I am excited to be in India. We hope for good friendship & partnership with India'

