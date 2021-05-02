Congress unit's help for Philippines embassy 'unsolicited', says Jaishankar

-
ALSO READ
NZ vs AUS playing 11: Santner ruled out of 3rd T20I, Milne joins as cover
Embassy in talks with Blackstone to sell warehouse biz for Rs 1,800 crore
New Zealand suspends entry of travellers from India as Covid-19 cases surge
Following up with China on plight of Indian students: Indian Embassy
TechVillage deal done, Embassy to sell more assets to its listed REIT
-
The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said it is in continuous touch with all foreign embassies in India and responding to their medical demands, especially those related to Covid-19.
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the response to medical demands of the embassies included facilitating treatment in hospital even as he urged all not to hoard essential supplies including oxygen.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hit out at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh after he said on Twitter that the youth wing of the Congress was attending to SOS calls from foreign embassies and wondered whether the MEA was "sleeping".
Ramesh also shared a video posted on Twitter by Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas B V that showed a mini pickup van entering the embassy of the Philippines in Delhi, carrying oxygen cylinders.
"MEA checked with the Philippines Embassy. This was an unsolicited supply as they had no Covid cases. Clearly for cheap publicity by you know who. Giving away cylinders like this when there are people in desperate need of oxygen is simply appalling," Jaishankar tweeted.
"Jairamji, MEA never sleeps; our people know across the world. MEA also never fakes; we know who does," he said in another tweet.
Srinivas tweeted the video with a caption "#SOSIYC members at Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi."
In his comments, Ramesh complimented the Indian Youth Congress.
"While I thank @IYC for its stellar efforts, as an Indian citizen I'm stunned that the youth wing of the opposition party is attending to SOS calls from foreign embassies. Is the MEA sleeping @DrSJaishankar?," he tweeted.
In his statement, Bagchi said the MEA is responding to the medical demands by the foreign missions.
"The chief of protocol and heads of divisions are in continuous touch with all high commissions/embassies and MEA is responding to their medical demands, especially those related to Covid. This includes facilitating their hospital treatment," he said.
"Given the pandemic situation, all are urged not to hoard essential supplies, including oxygen," Bagchi said, responding to media queries.
Hospitals across the national capital are reeling under a severe shortage of medical oxygen due to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU