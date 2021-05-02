Kishan Rungta, former BCCI chief selector, dies of Covid-19 in Jaipur

-
-
Former BCCI selector and Rajasthan captain Kishan Rungta died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Jaipur.
He was 88.
The veteran administrator tested positive for the virus last week and died on Saturday.
"Former Rajasthan first class cricketer and ex-national selector Kishan Rungta has died of COVID-19," a BCCI source confirmed to PTI.
Rungta served as a national selector from Central Zone in 1998. He played 59 first class games between 1953 to 1970, scoring 2717 runs.
His late elder brother Purushottam was a BCCI treasurer in the 1970s. Purushottam's son Kishore held the same position in the early 2000s.
The Rungta family dominated Rajasthan cricket for nearly five decades before Lalit Modi beat them in the elections and wrested control in mid 2000s.
