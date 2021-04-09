Embassy in talks with Blackstone to sell warehouse biz for Rs 1,800 crore

-
ALSO READ
Embassy REIT raises Rs 750 crore via non-convertible debentures
Blackstone in the final leg of talks to buy out Embassy Industrial Parks
Embassy REIT Q2 profit flat at Rs 232 crore, revenue up 4% to Rs 540 crore
Blackstone in talks to acquire a minority stake in Sify Technologies
Blackstone, Brookfield bet on Indian office REITs for attractive yield
-
Realty firm Embassy group is in the advance stage of talks with global investment firm Blackstone to sell its warehousing and industrial parks business at an enterprise value of around Rs 1,800 crore, sources said.
In 2015, the Bengaluru-based Embassy group had formed a joint venture with private equity firm Warburg Pincus to build industrial parks.
Warburg Pincus has a 70 per cent stake while the Embassy group has a 30 per cent shareholding in the joint venture firm -- Embassy Industrial Parks.
According to sources, the Embassy group is in discussion with the Blackstone group for the complete divestment of the JV firm.
The deal is likely to be completed during this month, they added.
Embassy group spokesperson declined to comment. Property consultant Anarock too refused to comment.
The JV is developing warehousing projects at Chakan in Pune, Sriperumbudur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu; Farrukhnagar and Bilaspur in Delhi NCR; and Kothur in Hyderabad.
The total portfolio of the JV firm is around 16 million sq ft, of which 4 million sq ft is operational.
Last year, the Embassy group was in talks with Everstone-backed Indopsace and ESR to monetise this business but the deal did not materialise.
Embassy group has a lot of land bank to create a similar large portfolio of warehousing and industrial parks.
Indian warehousing sector has grown rapidly on strong demand from third-party logistics (3PL) and e-commerce sectors. Many developers have entered into this emerging segment to diversify their businesses.
Embassy group, led by Jitu Virwani, is a major player in Indian commercial real estate.
The group, along with Blackstone, launched India's first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in 2019 to raise Rs 4,750 crore through public issue.
Embassy Group is also merging its projects with Indiabulls Real Estate.
Embassy Group already has around 14 per cent stake in Mumbai-based IBREL, which is part of the Indiabulls group.
After this proposed merger plan gets concluded, Embassy Group will have a controlling stake and become a promoter of the merged entity.
The Embassy group also owns WeWork India, which is into the coworking and flexible workspace domain. It has a presence in the co-living business as well.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU