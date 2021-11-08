Incessant rains hit life in Puducherry; holiday for schools, colleges

-
ALSO READ
K Lakshminarayanan appointed pro tem speaker of Puducherry Assembly
Covid-19: Puducherry postpones reopening of schools, colleges
Back to school: Gurugram, Delhi schools reopen to near empty classrooms
Bank holidays in October 2021, India: List of days when banks will be shut
Life insurers may have short-term pressure on profitability: ICICI Pru Life
-
Normal life was hit in Puducherry on Monday and educational institutions were closed due to incessant rains under the influence of a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.
Puducherry, which has been receiving rains since the onset of the north-east monsoon, registered 6.1 cm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 AM on Monday, PWD sources told PTI. Karaikal registered 4.8 cm rainfall in the same period.
Control rooms were operating at the PWD office, Police and Health Departments to attend to any rain-related issues.
Water level in Bahoor and Oussudu tanks, the two major water bodies in Puducherry, has reached full capacity, the sources said.
The discharge into Sankarabarani river was copious and the river was in a spate, sources added.
#WATCH | Puducherry continues to receive heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in some areas. Visuals from Krishna Nagar.— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021
As per India Meteorological Dept (IMD), Puducherry is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today. pic.twitter.com/6qszZqT7A1
The territorial government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday and Tuesday.
Home Minister A Namassivayam had on Sunday announced that the government had decided to postpone the reopening of schools (scheduled for Monday for students of standards one to eight) in view of the incessant rains.
Meanwhile, opposition DMK leader R Siva in a release, claimed that the heavy rains had led to the collapse of houses in several areas and demanded that the government extend a relief of Rs 20,000 to each of those whose houses had collapsed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU